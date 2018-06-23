Nationals vs. Phillies

4:05 p.m., Saturday, June 23, Nationals Park

Any storms should tend to be few and far between, but they could be intense and disruptive. Fingers crossed!

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight storm risk. Mid-80s.

9th inning: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 80s.

Chance of rain: 30 percent

Chance of delay: 20 percent

Chance of postponement: 5 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.