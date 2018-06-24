

Beautiful rainbow over the National Cathedral yesterday evening. (Robert Cole via Twitter)

6/10: Typical summer Sunday with some heat, humidity, and the chance of a few late-day storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, a few PM storms possible. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Early-evening t’storm? Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The gloom from yesterday is gone, but we’re not completely out of the woods for a late-day thunderstorm or two as a cold front pushes through. Once the front passes, we’re in for a couple of sunny days with lower humidity. Just a couple, though, as mugginess makes a midweek comeback along with the chance of showers and storms.

Today (Sunday): More sun today gets the mercury rising, with temperatures on their way toward afternoon highs near 90, and the humidity remaining rather high. We’ve still got a fair amount of clouds in the mix as a cold front approaches, and we’ll rehash the possibility of a few thunderstorms during the mid-afternoon into early evening (mainly between 3 and 8 p.m.). Winds are light from the west-southwest around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any storms should exit to the east with the cold front early in the evening. The slightly cooler and somewhat drier air lags behind a bit, so we’re still relatively warm and muggy overnight, despite a light wind from the northwest. Lows drop to the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure slowly nosing its way in from Canada brings increasing sunshine, decreasing humidity, and finally a day to enjoy without the threat of rain. Mostly sunny skies prevail as highs reach the mid-80s, and winds are steady out of the north-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Dare I say, it may be a “windows open” kind of night, at least across the suburbs. Humidity continues to drop, and with mostly clear skies we should see a rather comfortable overnight, as lows settle in the low-to-mid 60s with just enough of a breeze to keep the air moving. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday is another winner weather-wise. With high pressure centered overhead, skies continue mostly sunny and humidity levels sink even lower, as temperatures max out in the low-to-mid 80s. High pressure slips offshore Tuesday night, sending more of a southerly flow our way as the humidity creeps higher. It’s still a relatively comfortable night, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our next system begins to approach on Wednesday, ending our brief run of less humid and rain-free weather. It was fun while it lasted. Warmth and humidity are back as partly sunny skies push highs to the mid-to-upper 80s. Shower and storm chances could return by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low-Medium