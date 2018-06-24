Nationals vs.Phillies

8:08 p.m., Sunday, June 24, Nationals Park

Still somewhat muggy. But any earlier storms should be winding down, although we can’t rule out a lingering shower nearby just before first pitch.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Isolated shower possible. Low 80s.

9th inning: Partly cloudy. Mid-to-upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 15 percent

Chance of postponement: 2 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.