An organized area of showers and some isolated thunderstorms will quickly sweep through the region over the next few hours. A few severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued and additional warnings remain a possibility, especially down toward Fredericksburg. Things clear out by sunset and beyond as a much drier and cooler air mass settles in overnight.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through the region from west to east early this evening. Some isolated severe thunderstorms may develop, especially in southern Prince William County. All organized storm activity will be out of here by 7 p.m., save for a stray shower or two that may pop up before midnight. Skies will clear overnight, and a much more comfortable air mass will be in place by tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s with light northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Summer storms gather in the background. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Monday): The final Monday of the month will be a rather nice day, weather-wise. We will stay on the southern end of a building high-pressure system from the northwest. That means we will be the beneficiaries of a much more comfortable air mass, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and low dew-point values. Conditions will actually improve slightly overnight tomorrow as the center of the high pressure system gets closer. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies and light north-northeast winds.

Did I mention the heat? Yesterday’s addendum mentioned the growing likelihood of an extended heat wave over the eastern United States during the first week of July. No change there as that likelihood has only increased.



Ensemble model forecasts of high/low temperatures in D.C. over the next two weeks.

Locally, things will start getting toasty toward the week’s end as several consecutive days of 90-degree-plus heat seems rather probable.

