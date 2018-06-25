

A mix of clouds and sun at Nationals Park, June 24. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

8/10: Terrific weather kicks off the workweek. Warm sunshine and manageable humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-85.

Tonight: A few clouds. Lows: 58-64.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 80-84.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After the humidity and storminess over the weekend, we catch a break to start this week with dry, less muggy weather. A frontal system passing through the region Wednesday and Thursday brings the chance of on-and-off showers and storms, before we clear out by Friday. But then the heat builds, with 90-degree weather through the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): A very enjoyable day for late June. We’ll have a picturesque mix of clouds and sun, and comfortably warm afternoon temperatures mostly in the low 80s. Humidity levels take a step down from the weekend, with dew points in the low 60s. Light breezes from the north at about 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Humidity eases a little more and temperatures are just about perfect. Evening temperatures falling through the 70s drop into the upper 50s in our cooler areas to low to mid-60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s possible this day even outdoes Monday and becomes the pick of the week. Humidity drops another notch, which makes highs in the low 80s feel splendid. Once again, we should have a blend of clouds and sunshine and light breezes from the north or northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase, as does the humidity. During the overnight hours we may have a stray shower (20 percent chance) as lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Wednesday and Thursday, a warm front pushes through the region, followed by a cold front. These two features bring the chance of showers and storms both days. It won’t be a washout, but we should expect considerable cloud cover and the best chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs range from the low to mid-80s Wednesday to the upper 80s Thursday, and it turns noticeably more humid. Overnight lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday through Sunday should have a good deal of sunshine as it turns hot, and rain chances shut off for the most part. Highs range from near 90 Friday to well into the 90s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are mostly in the 70s. Confidence: Medium