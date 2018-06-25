

Javon-Vincent Dwayne Pinkard, 5, cools off at Georgetown Waterfront Park in Washington on June 18, 2018. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Potentially the hottest weather of the summer is headed toward the East Coast this weekend. The question is just how hot.

Some models are advertising record-challenging triple-digit heat, while others suggest just run-of-the-mill late June swelter in the 90s. But major East Coast cities from Washington to Boston can all reasonably expect some very steamy conditions.

Models are in general agreement that a ridge of high pressure or heat dome will build over the eastern third of the United States starting Friday, peak in intensity around Sunday or Monday, before waning and retreating by July 4.



American model forecast shows heat dome over Northeast this weekend.

It’s very likely that temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast will rise above normal this weekend and early next week in response.

But simulations from the American and European models illustrate significant difference in forecasts for exactly how hot it will get. The American model predicts 100-degree heat all along the Interstate 95 corridor by Sunday, while the European model shows highs more in the 90-to-95 range.



Model forecast high temperatures Saturday and Sunday. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

There are a couple of things to keep in mind about these model forecasts:

1) The American model has tended to over-forecast the hottest days so far this summer, so we’d lean somewhat more toward the European model forecast.

2) The temperatures shown above are the raw model projections for two meters (or 6½ feet) above the ground and have not been adjusted for known factors that can influence local temperatures and biases in the model. For example, when these influences are taken into account in the American model, the forecast highs in Washington of 102 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday are reduced to 97 and 95.

While the above forecasts reflect raw model data, the official forecast from the National Weather Service shows unambiguously steamy weather, with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees hotter than normal both Saturday and Sunday.



National Weather Service forecast temperature difference from normal Saturday and Saturday. (WeatherBell.com)

Here is a first attempt at high temperature forecasts for Saturday and Sunday:

Washington: 93, 96

Philadelphia: 92, 97

New York: 91, 96

Boston: 84, 90

In Boston, in particular, some breezes off the ocean could really slow the rise in temperatures. However, if there is more of a wind from the west — off the land — temperatures could easily surge into the 90s, especially Sunday.

Not only will it be hot, but also very humid, which will make these air temperatures feel at least five degrees higher.