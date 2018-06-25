

Flooding at Lake Anna, June 22. (Steve Tracton)

Between Thursday and Saturday, heavy thunderstorms unloaded tremendous rainfall from Richmond to Fredericksburg, leading to flooding and causing some of the highest lake and river levels in decades in the region.

Early Friday morning, Richmond received over 4 inches of rain in just 60 minutes, its most extreme hourly total on record. It logged over 2 inches of rain in just 15 minutes, an incredible intensity that has less than 0.01 percent chance of happening any given year. In total, it registered 7.61 inches of rain Friday, its second-rainiest day in history.



Rainfall totals on June 22 in Richmond over different time intervals. Many of the intensities were near levels that have a one-in-a-thousand chance of happening in any given year. (Southeast Regional Climate Center)

High water around Richmond caused the airport to close for some time Friday morning, along with a number of roads. Several cars were stranded in floodwaters.

Precipitation analysis over the past week shows widespread totals between 3 and 6 inches from Richmond to Winchester, with pockets of 6 to 12 inches. Extremely high levels of atmospheric moisture combined with a stalled front facilitated the excessive rainfall.



National Weather Service analysis of observed rainfall totals over the past week.

Some of the heaviest rain fell in the Rappahannock River watershed, which pushed the river level to 25.2 feet Saturday, very close to major flood stage. This level, the eighth-highest on record, marked the river’s highest crest since September 1996.

The deluge sent water surging over docks along Lake Anna, located between Richmond and Fredericksburg. Capital Weather Gang contributor Steve Tracton measured more than 5 inches of rain at his gauge on the lake. “Water level rose 23 inches partially inundating the waterfront and overflowing the dock — my boat was close to floating off the boat lift,” he said. “Never seen anything like this in the 30 years I’ve had this property.”



Flooding at Lake Anna, June 22. (Courtesy photo)

To lower the water levels on the lake, Dominion Energy opened two radial gates on the dam, which can be seen from this helicopter vantage point:

Lake Anna’s favorite pilot, Bill Fosdick, was kind enough to share this video of the dam he shot yesterday. His craft is the orange float plane you will often see over the lake. Posted by Lake Anna Life on Sunday, June 24, 2018

The water level on the North Anna River, beneath the lake, crested at 27.59 feet, its second-highest level on record. It was only higher in June 1972, during Hurricane Agnes.

Below, there are photos of the flooding in Richmond, and more from the Rappahannock River and Lake Anna:

Richmond flooding

Airfield images taken a short while ago by Airport Ops. pic.twitter.com/zmiPDZsktQ — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) June 22, 2018

@StephanieAbrams

Taken by Jennifer Nye who lives 1/2 miles from the Richmond Airport. pic.twitter.com/BZnCCw8FB0 — Suzanne French (@WhoWho21) June 22, 2018

#BREAKING Flooding across #Richmond. This is in #ShockoeBottom at the corner of 18th and Cary. Water has risen past this point. I just called 911 for a man who tried to drive through it. Drivers, DON'T-- it's just not worth it. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/RyftYJVVfL — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 22, 2018

Fredericksburg flooding from Rappahannock River



High water along Rappahannock River, June 23. (Fredericksburg Trails — Jennifer Lee Simmons)



High water along Rappahannock River, June 23. (Nancy Gasparovic)



High water along Rappahannock River, June 23. (Suzy Stone)

Lake Anna flooding



Flooding at Lake Anna, June 22. (Courtesy photo)