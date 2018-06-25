

Audi Field gets finishing touches before the D.C. United move in. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

This was a beautiful start to the workweek, all the Monday aspects aside! Behind yesterday’s sunset, drier air has been filtering in. With lower humidity, temperatures around normal in the mid-80s or so felt very comfortable. If you haven’t gotten enough just yet, we have another day of this delightful weather to go.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: It’s an ideal evening for any sort of outdoor plans, or just opening the windows and letting some of the outdoors inside. It remains tranquil, largely clear, and somewhat cool overnight. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Quite nice. It seems like we’re usually dealing with high heat and high humidity in late June. This is a present. Low humidity teams up with partly sunny skies to produce a stunner for the date. Highs range from near 80 to the mid-80s.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen is low.

California fires: Multiple fires erupted across northern California over the weekend. The biggest, the Pawnee Fire, has caused a state of emergency to be declared as it passed 8,000 acres burned. The Pawnee Fire began on Saturday and quickly exploded, as seen in a time lapse video of the maelstrom yesterday. CBS News has more details.

Two smoke plumes going up from the Pawnee & Lion fires in Northern California. (https://t.co/zehwNFQ2BW) pic.twitter.com/NhG4zdSGw2 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) June 25, 2018

