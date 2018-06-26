TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-86.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 64-69.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, muggier, scattered showers/storms. Highs: 80-85.

It’s the final Tuesday in June and it’s beautiful. High temperatures avoid 90 degrees and humidity reaches its low point of the week. Clouds, humidity and a chance of storms returns tomorrow and continues into Thursday. After that, we lift off to a more typical summer weekend with 90s, higher humidity and a lot of sunshine.

Today (Tuesday): Perfect summer’s day with temperatures slightly below normal (low to mid-80s) and partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure passes by to our north. The cherry on top of this Tuesday is the very low humidity with dew points in the upper 50s to around 60. Only light, variable breezes are expected. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and gradually muggier overnight with widely scattered showers late. Most of us should stay dry. Lows range in the middle to upper 60s. Don’t be surprised if National Airport stalls at 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies with increasing humidity and scattered mainly afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs range in the low to mid-80s. Rainfall totals should be widely varying from nothing or a trace in many areas upward to a half-inch with a thunderstorm downpour. Light winds blow from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and moderately muggy with more scattered showers and storms — some could offer heavier downpours. Lows range from near 70 to the low 70s. Rainfall totals could range from a small trace amount up to a quarter or half-inch or even locally heavier around storms … it’s that time of year. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium

Thursday continues scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the morning, but should shift toward partly sunny skies by the afternoon as temperatures begin to take off. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80s to around 90 with moderate humidity levels. Skies run mostly clear Thursday night with moderate mugginess and lows in the middle 60s in the outer suburbs to the low 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday features mostly sunny skies, moderate to marginally high humidity, and highs in the lower 90s. Friday night looks mostly clear with lows from around 70 in the outer suburbs to the middle 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium

This weekend aims to be our hottest and sunniest of the summer so far. Highs should run into the lower to middle 90s with moderate to high humidity (heat indices above 100) with mostly sunny skies. As of this writing, Saturday could see slightly hotter high temperatures, but Sunday should see the higher humidity (dew points in the 70s). Saturday night runs sultry with lows in the 70s and high humidity. Confidence: Medium

The 4th of July week kicks off hot with 90s and moderate to high humidity, but then we may get some relief by Tuesday and July 4th with scattered showers and thunderstorms.