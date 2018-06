Sunset at Turner Farm in Great Falls, Va., on June 25. (John Ernst via Flickr)

As the sun went down Monday, the evening sky was filled with a striking array of pastels, from yellow to orange to pink to purple.

Tuesday morning’s sunrise was similarly picturesque, thanks to the texture and blend of mid- and high-level clouds. It signals what’s shaping up to be a picture-perfect 10-out-of-10 day.

It’s only fitting that two beautiful late June days ended and began with such worthy skies.

Below, see a sample of photographs from our social media feeds:

Sunset Monday

Spectacular sunset on Metro at Rhode Island Station @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/93hjopTpoe — Colette Rausch (@coletterausch) June 26, 2018

Sunset at the Capitol tonight was on point 🤘



Hope everyone got out to see this one pic.twitter.com/VUBYjaZB0x — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) June 26, 2018

Ditto in Royal Oak on Eastern Shore! pic.twitter.com/NGKERcL7Dv — Walt_Lohmann (@Walt_Lohmann) June 26, 2018

Sunrise Tuesday

Good morning from Ivy Creek Overlook#shenandoahnationalpark pic.twitter.com/dGOSbJZkL9 — Larry W. Brown (@larrywbrown) June 24, 2018