Other than steadily increasing clouds, today was quite nice for this deep into June. Some years we are dealing with 100-degree heat and derechos around now. Althought it is about to get hotter, we can keep savoring these days when they come up. This said, our weather is headed downhill in the time ahead, but it’s not too crazy of a drop.

Through Tonight: Other than an isolated shower southwest of town, the evening should remain dry. Clouds are generally increasing this evening and through the night. We may still see some substantial clearing as well. A slight chance of showers in the early overnight becomes scattered showers likely by morning. Temperatures dip to a mid-60s to around 70 range for lows.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll have waves of showers through the day. I don’t think anything is particularly intense, but we could see some periods of moderate rain and perhaps some late-day rumbles. Summertime humidity is headed back in, although summertime heat waits a little bit longer. Even with plenty of clouds and some scattered showers and storms through a good chunk of the day, highs should reach and surpass 80 in most spots.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate. Tree and weed pollen is low.

