

American (GFS model forecast high on Sunday.)

For days, the American model has predicted astonishing heat in the Washington region this weekend, peaking Sunday when it forecasts the temperature to exceed 106 degrees. Such a scorching reading would break Washington’s all-time temperature record of 106 degrees which has stood for nearly 90 years, last reached July 20, 1930, and first established Aug. 6, 1918.

While we can expect uncomfortably hot and humid weather this weekend, it won’t be this extreme. The model predicting such sweltering conditions is simply off its rocker.

Since the warm season began, the American model, also known as the Global Forecast System (GFS) model, has shown the tendency to over-predict the intensity of heat waves.

On June 14, it predicted the high in Washington on June 18 to hit 98 degrees. The actual high on June 18? 92 degrees.

We’ve seen the model’s tendency to overheat not only in the Washington region but also in other parts of the country. At the end of May, it predicted high temperatures to reach around 120 degrees in early June near San Antonio The Alamo City did not record a temperature higher than 101 degrees.

Time to pull the plug: New GFS model blows up with physically impossible temperatures of 126°F, more like Death Valley everywhere in Texas. Meteorologists probably shouldn't rely much on this model until the land surface scheme is fixed. pic.twitter.com/7AOK7fSrER — Ryan | weather.us (@RyanMaue) May 26, 2018

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist at Weather.US who tracks the performance of weather models, believes the National Weather Service has altered the model in such a way that is causing a high temperature bias around urban areas. In its official forecasts, the Weather Service corrects for this bias. For example, it relies on a tool known as MOS (Model Output Statistics) which makes adjustments to the model output to bring unrealistic forecasts back into line using historical and current weather data.

While the American model’s raw model data predicts a high of 107 degrees in Washington on Sunday, the adjusted forecast from MOS is 98 degrees. The Weather Service’s official forecast high is only in the low-to-mid-90s, likely because it is also taking into account forecasts from other models, which are even cooler. For example, the European model is predicting a high of just 94.



National Weather Service forecast high on Sunday. (WeatherBell.com)

Even though the Weather Service can correct the faulty forecasts from the American model by using MOS and examining other models, Maue said the biased, erroneously hot forecasts from the model’s raw data are a problem, because the MOS tool is only developed for certain cities and towns.

“[The] temperatures can be post-processed with MOS, but we don’t have stations everywhere,” he said. “Thus, it is critical to have highly accurate temperatures [everywhere] because this is where humans live and experience the weather.”

An added unwelcome consequence of the errant forecasts is that they are widely available but many people are unaware of their flaws. Weather hobbyists and even professional meteorologists have been sharing the American-model temperature forecasts on social media, unnecessarily hyping what’s likely a run-of-the-mill summer heat wave as something potentially historic.

We have reached out to the Weather Service for comment on this specific forecast and are awaiting a reply.

The heat bias is just one of two glaring deficiencies in the American models that have frustrated forecasters in the summer. It also continued its long-standing problem of over-predicting the development of tropical storms and hurricanes which presents thorny communications challenges. For example, it predicted a hurricane would hit Houston two weeks ago; it never materialized.

Based on assessments of its performance, the American model ranks third best in the world behind two models from Europe, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model and UK Met Office model.

Leadership at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the Weather Service, said making the American model the world’s best is a top priority.

[Trump administration official says it’s a ‘top priority’ to improve U.S. weather forecasting model]