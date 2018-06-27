A warm front pushing through the region today will cause the air to turn more muggy and unstable, potentially fueling a few heavy thunderstorms this evening.

While widely scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and into the early evening, model forecasts suggest that the most likely timing for any storms is around and after sunset. Overall storm coverage should be scattered as opposed to widespread, with the greatest concentration of storms probably in the northern part of the region.

Downpours and lightning are the most likely storm effects, although an isolated storm or two could produce damaging winds or even a brief tornado.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

West of Beltway: 7 to 10 p.m.

Around Beltway: 8 to 11 p.m.

East of Beltway: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Storm duration: 30 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 40 percent north to 30 percent south

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning

Possible storm effects: Strong wind gusts

Very small chance of: An isolated tornado or two, flash flooding

Rainfall potential: Average 0.1 to 0.3 inches. Locally up to 1 to 2 inches.

Simulated radar:



HRRR forecast radar between 7 p.m. and midnight. This is just a model that offers a generalized simulation. The actual timing and placement of storms will differ some, or even substantially.

Discussion

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region in its marginal risk zone for severe storms, which is the lowest threat level on its 1 to 5 scale. However, the area from Montgomery County and to the north is one category higher, in its slight risk zone for severe weather.



National Weather Service storm risk categories for Wednesday.

Changing wind direction with altitude or wind shear, forecast to become more pronounced this afternoon, may enable some storms in our northern areas to spin a bit. “The increase in low-level shear should be sufficient for rotating storms as new convection forms this afternoon and also approaches from the west,” the Storm Prediction Center said in a discussion. “A couple of tornadoes will be possible, mainly just east of the higher terrain.”

Locations such as Frederick, Hagerstown, Germantown, Columbia and Westminster are all in this slight risk zone.

A general lack of instability will be a limiting factor for big storms. Cloud cover has held back temperatures, and the air is not cooling quickly with altitude, which will hold back how fast it can rise. “Do think the coverage of severe weather should be isolated due to the limited instability,” the Weather Service office serving the Washington and Baltimore region wrote in its morning discussion.

Locally heavy downpours could develop this evening, but storms should be moving along at a fast enough clip that instances of flash flooding would be isolated.