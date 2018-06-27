

The strawberry moon in June 2016 (Dave Lyons)

If skies are clear Wednesday night, go outside and look up. You’ll see a rare coincidence — the full “strawberry” moon and Saturn right alongside it.

Each full moon has a name rooted in various cultures and traditions. The strawberry moon happens in June, when strawberries are ripe for picking. It’s also named the “honey moon,” the “rose moon” or the “mead moon” because of its warm hue. This hue is typical of June full moons because they rise so low in the sky, which allows the light to be filtered by the atmosphere such that the orange and red become more visible.

The full moon happens Wednesday at exactly 11:53 p.m. Eastern, and it will be high in the sky at that point. Also at that moment, Saturn will be right next to the moon. The ringed planet was at opposition Wednesday morning, which means from our perspective on Earth, it was exactly opposite the sun in the sky. Think of it as a “full Saturn,” in the same way the moon is full when the sun lights up the entire disc.

As you look at the pair, remember that Saturn is 35 times larger than the moon, but it’s 3,400 times farther away, which is why it looks so small.

Even small telescopes should allow you to see Saturn’s rings. With very still, clear viewing conditions, you might even be able to see the Cassini division — the dark gap between the A and B rings, according to Sky & Telescope.

If you miss the Strawberry moon on Wednesday because of clouds, you can see it (just short of full) on Thursday evening, with Saturn just above the moon, to its upper right, at dusk.



Cloud forecast for Wednesday night.

Skies will be clear for most of the country, but not most of the population. The view on the Eastern Seaboard will be almost entirely obscured by clouds, which are expected to be thick as far west as the Ohio River Valley.

Areas in the Central United States, will have a much better viewing Wednesday evening, though the Denver-Boulder area may have overcast skies.

West Coast viewing will be mixed; California looks clear, but the Pacific Northwest looks pretty cloudy, including Portland and Seattle.

Wednesday Moonrise times

Boston — 7:58 p.m.

New York City — 8:06 p.m.

Washington — 8:13 p.m.

Atlanta — 8:30 p.m.

Miami — 7:56 p.m.

Chicago — 8:07 p.m.

Denver — 8:11 p.m.

Houston — 8:07 p.m.

Seattle — 8:48 p.m.

Los Angeles — 7:51 p.m.