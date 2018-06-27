TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Humidity’s on the rise again with a few showers, too. But highs a touch below normal sure beat the heat waiting in the wings.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms likely. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Early AM shower? Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s the oddball of the forecast period with some clouds, slightly below-normal temperatures, and perhaps a few showers. We’ll clear out by tomorrow, though, and then it’s all about the building heat and humidity, with the heat index near or past 100 this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): We’re on the cooler side of a warm front, with highs topping out near 80 to the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the south-southeast around 10 mph bring increasing humidity, with a few light showers possible and maybe an afternoon thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms become likely this evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. Any storms that develop could produce heavy downpours as humidity levels spike. Winds from the south keep us warm with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Any showers and storms should clear out early in the morning as the cold front moves through and to our east. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with warm winds from the west helping afternoon highs to near 90, with only a slight decrease in humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The air remains rather muggy despite a light wind from the northwest. Mostly clear skies allow temperatures to cool off to the upper 60s to low 70s for overnight lows. Confidence: Medium-High



Blue skies and fair-weather clouds over D.C. United’s Audi Field, taken June 24. (huskerdont77/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Hello, heat wave. A dome of high pressure over the eastern U.S. means mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and increasing heat Friday through Sunday. Friday highs head for the low-to-mid 90s, with Saturday and Sunday highs aiming for the mid-90s as the heat index climbs near or past 100. (Quite hot for the golf tournament, though isn’t it always?) We’ll be wishing for an afternoon or evening shower or storm, but right now it doesn’t seem likely. Friday and Saturday night lows drop back to the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High