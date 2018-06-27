We never really did break out of the cloud cover today, and as such, we did not warm up very much, either. That lack of daytime heating is likely to deprive developing storms of any real “juice” tonight, leaving most of us to deal with just some pesky showers rather than anything severe. That said, the atmosphere can always pull a fast one on us, and as Jason Samenow pointed out earlier, some severe storms could still find their way close to our region later tonight.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Staying mostly cloudy and a bit muggy with a gusty (10 to 20 mph) wind out of the south/southwest. Scattered showers will start to pop up around the D.C. area after 5 pm. Coverage will be hit-or-miss with these early-evening showers. Some of these cells may feature a rumble of thunder or two, and some brief downpours. A more organized line of showers and storms may swing through the region between 9 p.m. and midnight. There is a slight chance that a few of these storms may reach the severe threshold, particularly in areas north of the District. Mostly cloudy overnight and mild, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



The full “strawberry” moon will be out tonight but pretty hard to see with all of the cloud cover around. (Angela N via Flickr.)

Tomorrow (Thursday): The morning is likely to start out with mostly cloudy skies for much of the region. A weak cold front will quickly swing through the area in the morning, which may be enough to kick-start a stray shower or two, especially east of the District. Clearing out by the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Temperatures will shoot up into the upper 80s under a west/northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

Early look at Independence Day: It’s a week away, so, technically, we are in the range of a reasonable forecast. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but it’s going to be hot in the eastern United States this weekend. Heat waves are driven by strong, large areas of high pressure. And if there is one atmospheric feature that lends itself to easier long-range forecasts, it is a large area of high pressure.



NOAA’s national blend of models forecasts some moderating of temperatures on the Fourth of July.

We will use the National Blend of Models (shown above) for a temperature forecast. Notice that after the heat of this weekend, things moderate a bit by July 3 and 4. However, an astute weather observer would want to know why we are expecting lower temperatures on those days. Lucky for you, you’ve got such a person writing this forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will feature a higher probability of afternoon thunderstorms, thanks largely to an increase in low-level moisture and some stalled-out frontal boundary that is likely to be close by.

