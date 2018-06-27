

A severe thunderstorm makes its way toward Wichita, on Tuesday. Multiple storms erupted over south-central Kansas on Tuesday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

A tornado ripped through the town of Eureka, Kan., Tuesday, injuring eight people. Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency for the area due to widespread damage.

The tornado was part of a violent yet visually stunning complex of storms that left storm chasers in awe.

Eureka, home to about 2,450 residents, is located about 60 miles east of Wichita in Greenwood County. The town reportedly took a “direct hit” from the tornado and the Red Cross opened a shelter for storm victims.

#Wow! Damage pics from #Eureka #Kansas tonight. Witnesses say a #tornado touched down on the west side of town. Pics courtesy of Troy Fisher. pic.twitter.com/8pwImOWy1F — Jeff Herndon (@JeffHerndonKSN) June 27, 2018

Weather.com reported the storm knocked out power to at least 1,300 customers and left behind extensive tree damage.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Wichita said it is sending a team to assess the tornado damage and will classify the storm on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita rating scale.

The complex of storms that spawned the Eureka twister tore through central and eastern Kansas Tuesday resulting in numerous instances of damaging winds and large hail, up to the size of eggs.

Storm satellite imagery showed the thunderstorm complex shooting up tens of thousands of feet into the atmosphere.

1-minute #GOES16 Visible & Infrared images, with SPC storm reports: thunderstorm that produced tornadoes, hail and damaging winds just NE of Wichita, Kansas https://t.co/gC8pxuBbuD @NWSWichita #KSwx pic.twitter.com/bm61hATLUk — Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) June 27, 2018

Photographers and storm chasers caught images of towering rotating thunderstorms that resembled spaceships. “Some of the most stunning storm structure I’ve seen,” tweeted Travis Heying, a photojournalist for the Wichita Eagle. Stephen Jones, a storm chaser, called the sky scenery “jaw-dropping.”

Some examples can be seen below…



A lightning bolt emerges from a severe thunderstorm just west of Wichita, on Tuesday. Multiple storms erupted over south-central Kansas on Tuesday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Highly striated supercell at sunset Tuesday evening near Douglass, KS, viewed looking N from just SW of town. #kswx pic.twitter.com/bkpp2TO43r — Brett Roberts (@brettjrob) June 27, 2018