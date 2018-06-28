

Kameron Brown swings at LeDroit Park on June 26. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: The temperature’s rising, it’s humid — not surprising, a good excuse for skipping the outdoor exercising!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, light breezes, slight shower chance. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 65-71

Tomorrow: Sunny and humid. Highs: 90-94

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat comes on strong now through the weekend so stake out your spot at the pool or on the beach. While temperatures are unlikely to set records, the humidity is likely to make it feel like the low 100s this weekend. We are also back on the dry side of things as the Midwest keeps hogging all the showers. The clear skies will make for fine viewing of the “Strawberry” full moon.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): The chance of a shower today is minimal, but you know if I don’t mention it, we will get a downpour. Clouds should gradually break up, allowing for more heating. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity is high enough to add to the discomfort with no help from a weak west wind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The full moon rises in the company of Saturn in full view thanks to mostly clear skies. Northwest winds calm during the evening, with lows falling to the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are clear through the day and highs jump up to the low 90s in most of the area. Humidity remains borderline uncomfortable. Winds are minimal. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The heat is slow to abate in the evening, with 80s still common. Overnight lows eventually drop to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is sunny and yet a little warmer, while humidity levels hover at moderately high levels. Highs climb to the low to mid-90s, with the heat index nearing 100. Clear skies through the night are not very effective at venting the heat, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Humidity starts to creep up Sunday, as do temperatures under nearly cloudless skies. Highs reach the mid-90s in much of the area, with heat indices in the low 100s. Another warm night is on tap, with lows again only in the 70s. Confidence: High

Monday should see clouds gradually increase and there is even a chance for a few thunderstorms late in the day. This is likely to shave a few degrees off the highs, which will be mainly in the low 90s. The rub is that humidity climbs to oppressive levels “treating” us to another day of heat indices in the low 100s. Confidence: Medium