

Tart cherries, blueberries and black raspberries ready to pick on June 23, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)

Picking ripe, juicy cherries, raspberries and blueberries at the same time — from the same orchard or garden — is quite a treat. And mixing freshly picked cherries with berries is a delicious fruit combination for salads, jams, jellies and pies.

If that makes your mouth water, scroll down to the end of this post for an easy, delicious recipe.

During the month of June in the Mid-Atlantic region, the harvest time for all of these berries often overlap by a week or two. During this period, all three fruits can be picked at the same time and eaten fresh.

The weather, however, influences if and when the cherry-berry harvest occurs. A late-season freeze can wipe out an entire cherry crop, a prolonged heat wave can bake and split blueberries, and a severe thunderstorm with hail can devastate all of these crops. Even too much rain can spell disaster for a harvest.

I interviewed Tyler Butler of Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Md., who told us tart cherries, black raspberries and blueberries are looking very good for handpicking through this weekend. I also inquired about this year’s crop and how weather affects his farm’s production.

When are tart cherries, blueberries and raspberries ready to harvest?

Tart cherries can be harvested for about two weeks in the spring, black raspberries for about two to three weeks, and blueberries for about four weeks. The harvest time for tart cherries, blueberries and black raspberries often overlap about two weeks during mid- to late June.

How has weather played a factor with recent harvests?

In 2016, a late-season freeze killed our cherry blossoms and the cherry crop was a total loss. This year, heavy rain in May devastated our strawberry crop, but the rain seems to have helped produce abundant tart cherries, black raspberries and blueberries. We also have worries that climate change is producing more drastic weather changes which impacts our crops.

During 2017, half of the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin were killed in a freeze. How did your cherry crop fare that year?

In 2017, we had a very good cherry crop. Our cherry blossoms were not frozen that year.

Have you had issues with drought in past years with your crops?

Drought is a big concern for us but we have an efficient drip irrigation system that waters the roots of the plants. When we planted our cherry trees, we were in a period of drought and had to tap into a nearby fire hydrant to water the trees. Young cherry trees are very susceptible to drought, but the mature cherry trees have deep roots and are more resistant to drought. Pumpkins are impacted most by drought because they grow during the dry summer months.

How are the cherry and berry crops faring in your orchard this year?

We currently have excellent picking conditions for tart cherries, black raspberries and blueberries. One family from North Carolina just traveled six hours to our orchard to pick tart cherries.



A delicious slice of cherry-berry pie. The pie includes freshly picked tart cherries, black raspberries and blueberries. (Kevin Ambrose)

This past Saturday, I visited Hartland Orchard in Markham, Va., and picked blueberries, black raspberries and tart cherries. The cherry crop was just about done at the Hartland Orchard, however. The timing and availability of crop harvests can vary from orchard to orchard, even with orchards close to one another. It is recommended to call ahead to the orchard to check fruit availability.

Going forward into July, the blueberry and raspberry harvests should continue with blackberries ripening and reaching peak flavor. My recommendation for orchard visits is to arrive early. That will help you find the low-hanging fruit, literally, before the crowd of pickers arrive.

With my recently harvested tart cherries and berries, I baked a cherry-berry pie. Enjoy the recipe!

Cherry Berry Pie

8 servings (makes one nine-inch pie)

This is slightly tart and very flavorful. I use a corncob holder to carefully pit the cherries so they stay as whole as possible.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, stemmed and rinsed

1 1/2 cups fresh sour cherries, stemmed and pitted

1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries

3/4 cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 rounds of prepared pie crust dough (I use Pillsbury brand)

2 tablespoons cold salted butter, cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon milk

STEPS

Combine the blueberries, cherries, raspberries, sugar, cornstarch and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to coat, and let the fruit filling mixture sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a nine-inch pie plate, preferably glass, with one of the pie crust doughs.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the fruit filling to the pie plate, discarding any extracted juices in the bowl. Dot the fruit filling with the pieces of butter. Top with the remaining pie crust dough, trimming and crimping the edges as needed. Brush with the milk, then sprinkle with a little sugar.

Use a sharp knife to make a few slits in the top crust (so steam can escape), then shape a ring of aluminum foil to cover the edges of the pie.

Bake (middle rack) for 35 minutes, then remove the foil ring. Bake for another five minutes or so, the edges should be golden brown.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool for an hour or two before serving.



Baking a cherry-berry pie, from mixing the fruit to cutting a slice. This pie was baked June 24. (Kevin Ambrose)



Freshly harvested blueberries, black raspberries and tart cherries on June 23. (Kevin Ambrose)