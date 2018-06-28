

The strawberry moon makes a brief appearance over the Capitol. Jim Havard via Flickr

A pesky little surface boundary could spark spotty showers around the area over the next few hours. But consider this nothing more than a mild atmospheric nuisance. High pressure will be in full control by this time tomorrow, which means we can expect lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. Get used to the heat (if you can), because it’s not going anywhere for the next week-plus.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: I can’t completely rule out the chance of a stray shower or two through the early evening, especially around and east of the District. That said, I expect the majority of the region to remain dry tonight and problem-free. Partly cloudy skies should provide a pretty sunset this evening, and skies clear up overnight as high pressure settles in. Lows will be in the upper 6os to low 70s under a light northwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): Friday will probably be our first of a string of 90+-degree days. High pressure will be anchored over the region, giving us mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs should reach the low 90s in most spots, but a northwest wind will keep humidity values from getting too out of whack. Dew points should max out only in the mid- to upper 60s, and heat indexes should stay below the triple-digit mark. Still, it will be a hot one, especially without the benefit of shade. Clear and mild tomorrow night with temperatures in the low 70s.

Excellent NWS summary of Ellicott City Flooding on May 27: The title says it all. This afternoon, the Baltimore/D.C. office of the National Weather Service published a nice summary of the May 27 flash flood.

Our summary of the catastrophic Ellicott City/Catonsville MD flooding event of May 27th is here. https://t.co/ffBTgrGQCZ — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 28, 2018

