

A couple enjoys the fireworks at the Washington Monument on July 4, 2017. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The hot weather pattern establishing itself over the Washington region Friday is set to dig in its heels, resulting in a sweltering Independence Day. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like at least 100 degrees in the heat of the afternoon. The muggy air could help fuel a few late afternoon or evening boomers.

The heat

The heat dome entrenched over much of the Lower 48 states promises to send temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s. The American model forecasts a high of 97 and the European a high of 93. We’ll split the difference and call for a high of 95, as the American model tends to run hot, and the European, cool.



European model shows high of 93 degrees in Washington on July 4. (WeatherBell.com)

During the evening, as the sun lowers, temperatures should trail back from the 90s into the 80s.

The humidity

A high of 95 on July 4 in Washington, while 5 to 10 degrees above normal, isn’t out of the ordinary. But the humidity has the potential to be downright oppressive.

The European model forecasts dew points in the mid-70s into the evening, indicating suffocating humidity levels.



(The Washington Post)

Other models predict dew points closer to 70, which are still very uncomfortable. Let’s hope the less humid model forecasts are right, but we wouldn’t bet on it.



The European model predicts a dew point of 76 degrees in Washington at 2 p.m. on July 4. (WeatherBell.com)

The heat index (‘feels like’ temperature)

The combination of heat and humidity is likely to push the heat index, or what the air feels like, to at least 100 degrees during the afternoon. Washington may well join a huge portion of the eastern United States with heat index values of between 100 and 105 on July 4.



Forecast maximum heat index on July 4. (National Weather Service)

The heat index will slowly ease back into the evening. Just after sunset, when fireworks begin, it may well still hover between 90 and 95 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances

A very weak cold front on Tuesday will slip into the Washington region, where it will weaken and eventually disintegrate. Even so, with all the heat and humidity, it may still help trigger widely scattered thunderstorms late in the day.

Because the front will be so diffuse and poorly defined, it’s impossible to say where any storms will develop or what their timing will be. And even with the front, the heat dome may prove strong enough to suppress storm development entirely.

Typically in these situations, any storms that pop up would tend to dissipate by around sunset. So the chance of storms significantly interfering with fireworks is low.

Overall, the highest chance of storms, around 6 p.m., is about 20 percent.

Of course, the specifics of the forecast for July 4 will evolve over the coming days, so be sure to check back for updates.