If you could withstand the rain and humidity, June wasn’t all that bad around these parts. But July starts off with a cook-off as temperatures rocket into the 90s over the weekend, and linger there for much of the first half of the month. But various computer model forecasts suggest the second half of the month will turn markedly less hot, partially offsetting the torrid start.

July quick look

Temperatures: We predict temperatures to be near to slightly above normal, averaging between 79 and 82 degrees. The normal average temperature is around 80, so our forecast is for it to end up between a degree below and two degrees above normal, perhaps not far off from last year’s 81.7 degrees.

Rainfall: We expect about 3 to 5 inches, a near to slightly above normal amount. Normal is 3.73 inches. Overall, we think it will be a good deal drier than last year’s soggy 9.15 inches.

Discussion

Why a mid-month flip in the temperature regime?

We are in the midst of a transition from the hot weather effects of an outgoing La Niña event in the tropical Pacific Ocean to the cooler and wetter impacts from a developing El Niño event.

La Niña tends to favor big high pressure zones over the Lower 48 that keep many areas hot, but El Niño is marked by an increase in global wind and the decreased ability for these high pressure heat zones to stand in place.

We had a similar situation last summer when a brief burst of El Niño activity cooled the summer pattern significantly in late July and delivered our first cooler than normal August in a number of years. That flip *should* occur slightly faster this year given a possibly stronger push from El Niño.

The National Weather Service CFS model shows the possible pattern flip ahead pretty well. Here is an animation showing the temperature difference from normal during each week of July (orange shades are warmer than normal, blue shades are cooler than normal):

Historical context

A comparison of our outlook for July temperature and precipitation to other years since 2000 shows we are leaning slightly to the hot and wet side overall, mainly due to the hot start.

We think the odds of an exceptionally hot month are low because soils are relatively moist which tends to temper the intensity of heat waves. That said, the month’s hot start should be sufficient for it probably to end up on the warm side of normal like last year.

The CFS model forecast for July predicts temperatures to be slightly warmer and wetter than normal: