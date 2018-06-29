

Summertime blues by JRCook via Flickr.

Man, the folks in that picture above look comfortable. But I suppose being at the beach on a day like today would be comfortable. Being in a city primarily made up of hot concrete and asphalt is not. I hope you all get to enjoy some time in a place where you can find relief from the heat over the next few days.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Other than puffy fair-weather clouds here and there, we’ve got nothing but clear skies through sunset and beyond. Light winds out of the northwest (5 to 10 mph) will keep humidity values in check during the overnight period, but it will certainly be warm. Lows will range from the upper 60s outside the Beltway to the low 70s inside the Beltway and downtown.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Early risers may catch fleeting moments of comfortable weather, but once that sun starts to get higher in the sky, the temperatures are going to rise quickly. Light and variable winds in the morning will gradually become southerly by the afternoon, which will only help the temperature rise. Afternoon highs will easily reach the mid-90s, with some upper 90s possible under ample sunshine and little cloud cover. Despite reasonable humidity values (dew points in the upper 60s), heat indexes will be over 100 degrees by the afternoon, with some locations probably reaching heat advisory levels. Clear and warm again tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid-70s and elevated humidity.

Sunday: Sunday is not going to be a very nice day to be outside. We will be just as hot as we were Saturday, but increased southerly flow will push humidity values into uncomfortable territory. Afternoon highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s. I would not be surprised to see triple-digit values in certain locations that have an amplified urban heat island effect. With dew point values in the low 70s, heat indexes will easily be in the 100-105+ degree range, which means we will very likely be under a heat advisory. Sunday may be the type of day where you want to stay inside and watch a little World Cup soccer.

We’re No. 6! Congratulations, denizens of the D.C. region. With just over one day left in the month of June, and with a massive heat dome of a high-pressure system shutting off precipitation chances for a few days, we can just about put the wraps on our May-June rainfall total.



13.94 inches of rain was recorded at Reagan National Airport during May and June. That’s the sixth-highest total (on record precipitation amount for the 61 days that make up May and June.)

And the official verdict is that it rained a lot. Almost 14 inches to be exact (at DCA at least), which is good enough for the sixth-wettest May-June period on record. So congratulations, everyone! Our prize comes in the form of 10 straight days of uncomfortable heat and little rainfall. Enjoy!

