

The Milky Way looms above a storm in Montana. (Cory Mottice)

Star-struck by this photo? I know I am. Explosive storms in the summer night sky are stunning on their own, but add the Milky Way rising above the storm, and the result is breathtaking.

“I have captured photos of stars above distant thunderstorms before,” photographer Cory Mottice wrote on his blog, “but I never imagined I would be able to capture the Milky Way above a nearby thunderstorm.”

He got his chance while storm chasing in eastern Montana on June 4. The timing and location had to be perfect for him to capture the Milky Way positioned over an explosive thunderstorm, and he nailed it.

I wrote last week that the month of June is one of the best times to see the Milky Way in the northern hemisphere. June also happens to be the time of year when severe thunderstorms are most prolific across the northern Plains, including Montana and the Dakotas, as storms ride the jet stream north of the high-pressure ridges that bring scorching temperatures to the rest of the country.

These thunderstorms often persist well into the night, illuminating the dark skies with lightning that can be seen for hundreds of miles. This is when storm lovers like Cory hit the road, spending arduous hours taking long-exposure photos hoping for the money shot.

The photographers make shots like this look easy, but they’re actually incredibly hard to pull off, requiring deep knowledge of camera equipment as well as a lot of trial and error to find the perfect settings to capture a desired image.

Read Cory’s story behind the photo here, and perhaps then you’ll be able to take a stunning photo just like this one.

Weather is awesome. Tag your photos #cwgpicoftheweek to be considered for future posts.