* Code orange air quality on Saturday *

3/10: I may be overrating the day since I know we need some room to head down as we move ahead.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 92-97.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog? Lows: Mid-60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-90s to near 100.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The Independence Day period is often a scorcher around here, and this year seems poised to be no different. We’re staring down the hottest and longest-lived heat spell of this summer so far. Temperatures may end up near 100 in some spots for three to four days in a row. Keep those ACs humming.

Today (Saturday): It’s one of those days that you step outside first thing in the morning and quickly know it’ll be a scorcher. Get ready for that to continue a few days! Skies are mostly sunny, although they may not be super clear as a haze starts to build. Also building: high heat and humidity. Temperatures range across the 90s during the afternoon, perhaps making the upper 90s downtown. Heat indexes are near and above 100 at peak. It’s hard to totally rule out an isolated storm, but I think they’ll be contained to elevation west if any form. Winds are out of the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. The exception may be in a few spots that see some patchy fog develop as temperatures near the dew point late night. There’s a pretty big range in temperatures as we’re muggy but not yet super oppressively so. Mid-60s in the cool spots to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not a whole lot of difference heading into tomorrow, when compared to today. Skies are again mostly sunny, although perhaps increasingly murky in a thickening haze. In addition to a touch more haze, there’s a touch more heat and humidity. Just what we needed! Highs make the mid-90s to around 100. We may approach heat advisory criteria with heat indexes perhaps as high as 105 or so. Yuck. Winds are out of the south around 5 yo 10 mph. Again an isolated storm may pop up just given the extreme heat and humidity. Probably mainly over elevation to the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The soup is becoming soupier. At night, the main impact is warmer temperatures. Pretty much everyone should stay in the 70s, and we might be tickling those 80-degree lows in the city. A touch or two of fog is possible by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

This is an unfortunately persistent stretch of very high heat and humidity. Sunshine remains dominant into the early week period, with both Monday and Tuesday also likely to feature mostly to partly sunny skies. If that’s not enough to get you excited, humidity levels may continue to slowly creep up through the period. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s to near 100. Any storm risk is minimal, although odds may tend to rise each day as we get to Tuesday and beyond. Confidence: Medium-High