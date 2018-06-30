

A faint haze sits atop the D.C. landscape. (Brian Swogger via Flickr.)

*Heat Advisory for entire area on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.*

June transitions to July in a few hours, but there will be no transitioning from the heat and humidity afflicting the D.C. region. In fact, temperatures and humidity values will increase slightly over the next two to three days. Temperatures in the upper 90s combined with dew points in the low 70s will push the heat index to unhealthful levels (100-105 + degrees) through at least Tuesday. Even if you can find some shade or a watering hole of some sort, it’s best to try to limit your time outdoors during this hot stretch. Give your body a break, find some air conditioning and drink lots of water as you prepare to celebrate America’s birthday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Any fair-weather clouds that popped up this afternoon will begin to dissipate around sunset. It will be quite warm this evening, with temperatures remaining in the 80s for several hours after the sun goes down. Mostly clear and warm overnight with temperatures in the low 70s outside the Beltway and in the mid-70s inside the Beltway. Dew points will slowly start to rise overnight (upper 60s to low 70s), which may allow for some patchy fog to form in low-lying areas. Winds will be light from the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Should you feel the need to exercise outdoors tomorrow, your best bet is to get it done as early as possible. Conditions will quickly heat up again on Sunday, with a regionwide heat advisory set to go into effect at noon. Light winds from the south combined with a strengthening ridge of high pressure will make tomorrow’s high temperatures a few degrees higher than today’s. Most locations will jump into the mid- to upper 90s by the afternoon, along with a slight uptick in humidity values (dew points in the low 70s). The combined effect of the heat and humidity will push heat index values into the 100-105 + degree range at times, especially in downtown Washington. Winds will continue to be light from the south. Mostly clear and warm tomorrow night with lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Weather and the battle of Gettysburg: I persuaded my fiancee to take a short detour to Gettysburg after we did a little wedding-venue touring early today. Three hours into the “detour,” she clearly regretted agreeing to this. Nevertheless, I was quite excited (as I usually am when I visit historical sites such as Gettysburg), because here we were, at the site of one of the most famous military engagements in modern history, almost 155 years to the day!

Few things get me more excited than weather and history, so you can see where this is leading us. Considering the unbearable heat we are expecting over the next few days, what was the weather like in Gettysburg from July 1- July 3 in 1863?

Lucky for us, the Rev. Michael Jacobs was on the scene, meticulously recording numerous details of the three-day battle, including weather. Jacobs, a professor at Gettysburg College, recorded the daily weather in the town for 40 years, marking the temperatures and conditions three times per day, at 7 a.m., 2 p.m., and 9 p.m.

You can read the detailed temperature and conditions report (which also covers the days leading up to the battle) here. My major takeaway from Jacobs’s observations is just how cool the weather was during much of the battle. For some reason, I always had it in my mind that the battle was fought in sweltering heat and humidity, but it turns out that conditions were much more temperate.

Temperatures on the first few days were in the mid-70s to low 80s, most likely because of persistently overcast skies. Things cleared out on the third day, and temperatures rose to the upper 80s as thunderclouds developed in the afternoon and evening. Almost 1.4 inches of rain fell late on July 3 and through July 4, famously hampering the Confederates’ retreat.

