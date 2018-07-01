

Sunset over Chincoteague Channel on the last day of June 2018. (Rex Block via Flickr)

* Heat Advisory for entire area from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Code orange air quality *

2/10: If you’re havin’ A/C problems, I feel bad for you, son — I got 99 degrees out, but inside it’s 71. … Seriously, keep cool. It’s hot out there.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hazy, hot, humid. Highs: Mid 90s to near 100.

Tonight: Hazy, warm, humid, dark. Lows: Upper 70s/lower 80s.

Tomorrow: Hazy, hot, bleh. Highs: Upper 90s and lower 100s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

To quote the late, great John Candy, “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidty”. While he may have been a bit sarcastic then, it’s certainly relevant now. We’re in the midst of the hottest stretch so far this summer, with a couple readings of triple digits possible in the midst of a week-plus stretch of 90s. The first of those triple digits could come today. Even if we don’t make 100, it’ll certainly feel like it, with our heat index rising to 105-110 degrees at times during the afternoons. Please be sure to take fluids with you while out and about and take A/C breaks when needed. This is heat stroke weather, take it seriously.

Today (Sunday): You’ll need 3 things to get through the heat today, plenty of pool time, air conditioning, and liquid to drink. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area as heat and humidity continue to build. If you’re headed out, try and do so early–by mid morning, we should already be approaching 90 degrees. Plenty of hazy sunshine pushes temperatures this afternoon to the mid-90s and perhaps around 100 in spots. When we factor in dew points in the lower 70s, it feels like 100-105+. Light winds out of the south don’t provide much relief and a stray thunderstorm or two may briefly pop into existence but well west of the area, out in the mountains. Confidence: High

Tonight: The darkness offers little sanctuary from the heat. Moisture levels tick back up overnight and the still air is stifling. Skies are mostly clear, other than a few lower clouds and or some fog possible by morning. Overnight temperatures are slow to drop through the 80s, reaching the upper 70s for lows in the suburbs and closer to 80 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): If you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, you were wrong. Skies full of hazy sun push temperatures higher, and upper 90s/lower 100s are your forecast highs tomorrow. Dew points are a couple points higher as well, which just adds to the utter unpleasantness. For those returning to work outdoors, these are legitimately potentially dangerous conditions. Heat indices of 105-110 degrees could be reached during peak heating. South winds are again light and any relief from a brief shower or storm is contained to the higher elevations. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The mid-summer swelter continues overnight. The air feels wet and heavy and it’s one of those instant-sweat situations when you step outside. Skies are clear but hazy and temperatures fall to lows in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

No change in our fortunes for Tuesday. Monday may have been peak hotness, but we don’t drop off all that much. Hazy, hot, n’ humid is the phrase of the day and temperatures return to the 95-100 range with a heat index around 105. What? You expect something else overnight? Not going to happen. It’s mostly clear, and mostly muggy, with lows in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: High

It’s still hot, it’s still humid, and it’s still hazy on July 4th. BUT, we do get a chance, albeit a small one, for nature to provide her own fireworks with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible to pop up. If so, it probably just makes it even more humid. but I’d take it after this stretch. Building afternoon clouds help keep temperatures down a couple of degrees. We still make the mid-90s for highs. Bring plenty of water, portable fans, or those little cooling chamois, whatever you need to keep yourself cool if your headed to the celebration downtown. Confidence: Medium-High