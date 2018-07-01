

A Blue Heron wades out into the Potomac River near the Old Town Alexandria waterfront as the summer sun rises. Rob Shenk via Flickr.

July has begun much like June ended, hot. And it’s not just a local phenomenon, as more than a third of the U.S. population is under some sort of heat advisory this afternoon. It’s more of the same tomorrow, and with a strong ridge of high pressure in control through Thursday, it’s more of the same for the next few days, as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Remaining hot and humid well into the evening. Like last night, temperatures will struggle to fall below 80 degrees before midnight. Eventual overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s, but it will be sticky. Dew-point values (low 70s) will be a bit higher than last night, which means some areas of patchy fog are likely to develop closer to dawn. Winds will be less than 5 mph from the south/southeast.

Tomorrow (Monday): The third straight day of high heat and humidity will reach its peak on Monday. Temperatures should hit the mid-90s in most locations, which, combined with dew points in the low 70s, create heat index values around and slightly above 105 degrees. A heat advisory has been reissued for Monday, in effect from noon through 8 p.m. Warm and humid again tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 70s.

Time for Heat Cancellations? With most of the country scorching, day baseball games have become a liability to attend or even play in. Heat index values around 110 degrees caused at least three players to be removed and treated for heat sickness during from the Twins-Cubs game yesterday afternoon.

Commentary from the Twins clubhouse after today's game strongly suggests MLB needs to seriously consider postponing games because of extreme heat as they do for extreme cold. We shouldn't need tragedy to a player or fan to react with common sense. — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) June 30, 2018

The high heat and humidity also took out Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs in Baltimore, where the heat index topped 100 degrees. “I was just tired,” Skaggs said. “I told [manager Mike Scioscia], ‘I very rarely come out and say this, but I’m exhausted.’ I said, ‘I could go another inning,’ and he was like, ‘We’ll shut it down.’ ”

Is it time to consider heat delays and cancellations in baseball?

