

HRRR model predicts at 2 p.m. heat index of 104 degrees.

* Heat advisory noon to 8 p.m. | Code orange air quality alert *

Washington is hitting the peak of an eight-day heat wave on Monday. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-to-upper 90’s. But factoring in the humidity, afternoon temperatures are predicted to feel as high as 105 degrees. We’ll file hourly updates between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on this sweltering weather.

11:05 a.m. – Heat advisory criteria met an hour before it even begins

The heat index, the temperature it feels like factoring in the humidity, has already reached 105 in Washington, which is the criteria for a heat advisory. Officially, the heat advisory doesn’t take effect until noon, but we’ve met the criteria an hour early.

The 11 a.m. air temperature was 90 in Washington with a ridiculously high dew point of 78.

As long the humidity stays this high and the temperature keeps rising, we could see heat index values near 110 this afternoon.

10:15 a.m. – The humidity is not just oppressive, it’s offensive

The air temperature at 10 a.m. in Washington of 86 degrees, by itself, sounds manageable. But the dew point, an indicator of humidity, is 77 degrees – which is extremely high. Here’s a chart to help you understand how rank this humidity level is:



(The Washington Post)

Factoring in this obscene mugginess, it already feels like it’s 97 degrees outside.

The 77-degree dew point is the highest this summer so far in Washington.

And the 86-degree air temperature is the second highest in the nation at the moment, only behind the 87 degrees in New York City.