High temperatures climbed well into the 90s this weekend, but it didn’t keep some of us from going out and at least trying to enjoy the dry weather.
Some were vacationing at the Delaware and Maryland shores, where an ocean breeze kept things a little cooler. Others took to the fountains — or rather, they took their kids to the fountains — to play in some cold water.
There were others, though, who stood on baking cement in punishing heat for a chance to see the Stanley Cup. These brave, apparently thermo-immune Capitals fans waited outside in line for hours at the Kettler Ice Complex in Arlington, and many of them were turned away in the end.
Whatever you did this weekend, we hope you stayed cool doing it. Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us!