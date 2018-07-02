

A female American goldfinch on Sunday. (Erinn Shirley)

High temperatures climbed well into the 90s this weekend, but it didn’t keep some of us from going out and at least trying to enjoy the dry weather.

Some were vacationing at the Delaware and Maryland shores, where an ocean breeze kept things a little cooler. Others took to the fountains — or rather, they took their kids to the fountains — to play in some cold water.

There were others, though, who stood on baking cement in punishing heat for a chance to see the Stanley Cup. These brave, apparently thermo-immune Capitals fans waited outside in line for hours at the Kettler Ice Complex in Arlington, and many of them were turned away in the end.

Whatever you did this weekend, we hope you stayed cool doing it. Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us!

[Live updates on Washington’s hottest day]



Waiting in line for a glimpse of the Stanley Cup at the Capitals practice complex in Ballston. (Tom Mockler)



Getting the perfect shot at Lotusland — Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Tim Brown)



A heron in Fairfax. (Kit Case)



Cooling off in the fountain at the National Gallery of Art on Saturday. (Miki Jourdan)



Sunset over the Chincoteague Channel on Saturday. (Rex Block)



A blue heron on the Potomac River near Old Town. (Rob Shenk)



Fourth of July decorations at City Center. (Joe Flood)



Sunrise over Four Mile Run. (Erinn Shirley)



A lotus in full bloom at Kenilworth Aquatic Garden. (Tim Brown)