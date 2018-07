Nationals vs. Red Sox

7:05 p.m., Monday, July 2, Nationals Park

Downright sultry. Drink a ton of water.

First pitch: Steamy. 91-93. Feels like 100.

9th inning: Muggy. 84-86. Feels like 90.

Chance of rain: 5-10 percent

Chance of delay: 5-10 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

