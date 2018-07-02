

The U.S. Capitol. (Brian Swogger via Flickr)

* Heat advisory noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday | Code orange air quality alert *

It was brutal out there today, and it’s only slightly less so as we head home this evening. The hottest day so far this year. Today’s highs reached 95 at Reagan National and Dulles airports, and 98 at Baltimore-Washington Marshall International.

Although tomorrow may end up featuring slightly lower temperatures, no one will be celebrating that fact too much given how hot it will still be. The humidity will be just as bad if not a little worse. If you’re looking for a cooling shower or storm, don’t look too hard.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Waiting for sunset to go out and get the heart pumping? Know that any relief will be modest. Near-sunset temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 slowly fall at night. Any showers and storms should tend to stay focused in elevation to the west, but a few could try to clip the D.C. area this evening as they drift east and weaken. With dew points of 70 and above, low temperatures are similar. A range from about the low 70s to near 80 seems right. Some patchy fog is possible late night into early morning.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There is not a whole lot of difference when you compare tomorrow and today. Our region is still under a dominant ridge of high pressure hovering over the eastern side of the country. It does seem that upper-level temperatures will cool slightly, and readings here on the ground tend to follow. Perhaps more mid-90s instead of mid- to upper 90s. Storm chances are up slightly, but any that form should be isolated. Humidity remains close to unbearable — it contributes to a heat index that again flirts with 105 or so.

California burning: It’s a typical story, big fires across parts of California. In recent days, fires have been burning north and northeast of the Bay Area. Several large fires have been causing evacuations and turning the sky orange.

The biggest of the active fires started over the weekend. I personally witnessed smoke from it!

