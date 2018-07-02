A Drake University sports broadcaster died Saturday when he was swept away by floodwaters during a major downpour in Des Moines, in yet another extreme rain event to hit a population center in the Lower 48 since May.

The Associated Press reported that Larry Cotler, 66, was trying to get out of a stalled van during the heavy rain. His body was found blocks away about four hours later, the AP reported. Cotler had broadcast games at Drake since 2005.

On Saturday, a complex of very heavy thunderstorms swept through Iowa, unloading torrential rainfall. On the north side of Des Moines, widespread totals reached three to eight inches, with some isolated amounts nearing double digits.



Estimated rainfall around Des Moines on Saturday, June 30. (National Weather Service)

As the torrent unfolded, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency, its most severe flood alert. “Numerous” high-water rescues were required due to stranded vehicles.

Flash flood danger last night: a woman’s car was pushed with flood water into a drainage ravine off Pioneer Parkway in @cityofjohnston, almost flipped into the water. Was stuck until rescued #iawx pic.twitter.com/Cd5PYSzeU7 — Andrew Batt (@AndBatt) July 1, 2018

Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines, posted 8.72 inches of rain, where some of the most severe flooding was reported.

The heavy rain caused streams to rise suddenly, transforming them into raging rivers. Some crested at record levels, Weather.com reported:

Fourmile Creek at Easton Boulevard in Des Moines rose to 17.1 feet, setting a record for that location. A record flood stage was also observed at Walnut Creek in Des Moines (63rd street) which crested at 19.08 feet. Records have been kept at both of those locations since the 1970s.

As the water collected in area rivers, flooding continued into Monday, where advisories remain in effect.

Des Moines is the latest area to be hard hit by a siege of damaging flash floods since mid-May, all of which prompted emergency situations:

