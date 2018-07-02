This road in Sichuan Province fell off a cliff on Sunday after weeks of torrential rain. It is the rainy season in Southeast China, and this year has been particulaly bad for landslides and flooding.

Days of rain rain have waterlogged the soil under this road, turning it into unstable mush. Fortunately, the road showed signs of collapsing before actually doing so, which allowed authorities to shut down the area.

More than 160 feet of road melted away, dragging trees and lamp posts with it. The retaining wall that had been holding the soil in place breaks in several places. By the time everything has settled, after a second landslide, it looks like a giant pile of concrete rubble and super-saturated soil.

There were no injuries, according to Chinese media.

The rain is expected to continue in this region, which will prompt more landslides like this one. As much as 8 inches is forecast to fall in Sichuan Province over the next five days.