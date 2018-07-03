

* Heat advisory noon to 8 p.m. | Code orange air-quality alert *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

1/10: You’ll be able to cut through this humidity with a knife.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and very humid, storm chance after noon. Highs: 91 to 96.

Tonight: Massively muggy. Lows: 72 to 79.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, storm chance after noon. Highs: 89 to 94.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A persistent dome of high pressure continues to stagnate our situation. Heat indexes push into the danger zone once more today, so take plenty of precautions for outdoor activities, including staying big-time hydrated. Independence Day delivers slightly less hot conditions, but humidity remains moderate to high. Heat, humidity and storm chances continue into Friday night, but the weekend looks fantastic — a real treat for July.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Tuesday): Very humid and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indexes roaring into the 100-to-105 range. Be careful with outdoor activities. Mostly sunny skies could have a few more clouds in the afternoon along with widely scattered thunderstorms. Most of us get missed. Light winds mainly blow from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a muggy mess, with dew points still in the 70s and lows ranging anywhere from the low 70s in the outer suburbs to the upper 70s in the city. Very little breeze is expected, unfortunately. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Independence Day): Partly to mostly sunny in the morning leaning toward partly cloudy at times in the afternoon, helping temperatures hold back slightly near 90 or into the low 90s. Moderate to high humidity continues to contribute to this oppressive air mass feel, with heat indexes up around 100 again. We’ll have to watch for some handcrafted, locally sourced fireworks from Mother Nature this afternoon and evening, which could disrupt your man-made fireworks plan. Storm and shower coverage is scattered but slightly higher-risk than Tuesday. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with a chance of an evening storm. Lows range through the 70s again, with very muggy conditions and very little breeze. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday remains hot and humid, but our thunderstorm chances increase along with more cloud cover that holds the afternoon highs closer to 90 degrees. High humidity continues, and some of these storms could be strong, with heavy rains and gusty winds. Showers and thunderstorms are scattered about Thursday night, too, with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday runs mostly cloudy, but still very muggy as highs range from the middle to upper 80s. Thunderstorms get really active in the afternoon and evening, with some heavier storms possible over larger coverage areas. Cloudy with more storms and showers Friday night with lows finally dropping into the 60s to around 70 right in the city. Confidence: Medium

The one possible downside to this weekend could be the cool front lingering into Saturday morning, with some cloud cover and showers/storms. Otherwise, we are talking about dramatic improvement in our weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies most of both days and highs in the lower to middle 80s, with much lower humidity. With pleasant conditions, Saturday night should cool down to about 60 in the outer suburbs to the middle 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium