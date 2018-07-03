

Fireworks viewed from near the Potomac River on July 4, 2013. (Ian Livingston)

Good news: It won’t feel like it’s 110 degrees for your Independence Day. But it may feel like it’s close to 100.

The oppressively hot weather regime eases some for July 4. Winds from the southeast, off the ocean, should lower high temperatures from Tuesday’s mid-to-upper 90s to around 90. Humidity may also be slightly less intense than Tuesday, but will remain quite high.

While the heat won’t quite reach dangerous levels, anyone spending long hours outside should be sure to drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged strenuous activity and seek shade or, better, air-conditioning to cool off.

Of course, the big question is whether storms may interfere with outdoor plans, particularly the evening fireworks. The chance of measurable rain, in any particular area, is just about 10 to 20 percent. And we think that by sunset, they should fall below 10 percent.

In other words, don’t be surprised if there’s a stray shower during an afternoon picnic or early evening barbecue, but the fireworks should be fine.

During the fireworks, a light breeze from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph should be enough to disperse the smoke so that visibility is decent. When the air is stagnant, the smoke can settle, impairing visibility some.

Have a happy and safe July 4!