

Heat index values around the Washington region at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

At 1:10 p.m., the air temperature in Washington soared to 97 degrees while the dew point, an indicator of humidity, stood at 75 degrees. That combination produced a stifling heat index, or measure of how hot the air feels, of 110 degrees.

Both the air temperature of 97 and the heat index of 110 marked the highest levels of the summer of 2018 so far.

Tuesday has produced the most extreme heat and humidity despite earlier forecasts which called for Sunday and Monday to be this heat wave’s hottest days. On Sunday, the high temperature was 93 with peak heat index values in the low 100s. Monday hit 95 with a heat index as high as 107. Tuesday marked the fifth straight day with highs of at least 90 degrees.

The entire Washington region is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the 110 heat index would actually justify an excessive heat warning, the most severe heat alert. However, the National Weather Service may have decided against a warning since such heat indexes have mostly been confined to urban areas rather than been widespread. The heat index in Baltimore has also hovered around 110 early Tuesday afternoon.

The heat in Washington started early in the day. Tuesday morning’s low temperature only fell to 80 degrees which, if it stands, will mark a record high low temperature for the date, passing the previous mark of 79 from 1898 and 2002.

This morning's low was 80 at DCA. Some chance a late-day storm could get us below that, but if not it's the first 80+ low of the year for DC. Once unusual, now quite common. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/XhhJVCs7hA — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) July 3, 2018

By 10 a.m., the temperature in Washington was the highest in the nation on Weather.com’s map:

Winning: DC is nation's hottest spot on https://t.co/uuD18XwoVm's map showing 10a temps. pic.twitter.com/xNrQ3vKh7s — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 3, 2018

It’s unlikely, however, that Washington will set a record high maximum temperature. The record high of 101, last set in 1966 (and before that in 1873 and 1872), should not be reached.

Nonetheless, the heat and humidity have generated plenty of griping among Washingtonians.

“D.C. is a hellscape, and I am not referring to the politics,” tweeted Naomi Eide.

“Every day I think it’s going to be the hottest day, then the next day is worse,” tweeted Nancy Duley.

Wednesday, July 4, should actually show some improvement as the wind flow comes off the ocean, capping highs to around 90, though it will remain quite humid. Heat index values should still come close to 100.