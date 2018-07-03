

(University of Maine Climate Reanalyzer)

From the normally mild summer climes of Ireland, Scotland and Canada to the scorching Middle East, numerous locations in the Northern Hemisphere have witnessed their hottest weather ever recorded over the past week.

Large areas of heat pressure or heat domes scattered around the hemisphere led to the sweltering temperatures.

No single record, in isolation, can be attributed to global warming. But collectively, these heat records are consistent with the kind of extremes we expect to see increase in a warming world.

Let’s take a tour around the world of the recent hot-weather milestones.

North America

A massive and intense heat dome has consumed the eastern two-thirds of the United States and southeast Canada since late last week. It’s not only been hot but also exceptionally humid. Here are some of the notable all-time records set:

The dome of high pressure set to develop this weekend over the eastern US is IMPRESSIVE. Current foretasted strength would make this the strongest ridge of high pressure on record for this time of year over the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/A5bTh5CvOV — Greg Porter (@NEWeatherRants) June 28, 2018

Europe

Excessive heat torched the British Isles late last week. The stifling heat caused roads and roofs to buckle, the Weather Channel reported, and resulted in multiple record highs:

Scotland provisionally set its hottest temperature on record. The U.K. Met Office reported Motherwell, about 12 miles southeast of Glasgow, hit 91.8 degrees (33.2 Celsius) on June 28, passing the previous record of (32.9 Celsius) set in August 2003 at Greycrook. Additionally, Glasgow had its hottest day on record, hitting 89.4 degrees (31.9 Celsius).

provisionally set its hottest temperature on record. The U.K. Met Office reported Motherwell, about 12 miles southeast of Glasgow, hit 91.8 degrees (33.2 Celsius) on June 28, passing the previous record of (32.9 Celsius) set in August 2003 at Greycrook. Additionally, had its hottest day on record, hitting 89.4 degrees (31.9 Celsius). In Ireland , on June 28, Belfast hit 85.1 degrees (29.5 Celsius), its record. Shannon hit 89.6 degrees (32 Celsius), its record.

, on June 28, In Northern Ireland, Castlederg hit 86.2 degrees (30.1 Celsius) on June 29, its record.

Parts of the US have been experiencing high temperatures too, causing roads to buckle. Our own roads have become sticky as tar melts in our own #ukheatwave so why do they buckle when temperatures rise? #weather https://t.co/tyTQK1Rj3C pic.twitter.com/y5Zzv4ytJd — Prodata Weather (@UKWeatherExpert) July 2, 2018

Eurasia

A large dome of high pressure, or heat dome, has persistently sat on top of Eurasia over the past week, resulting in some extraordinarily hot weather:

Yerevan, Armenia : On July 2, the capital city soared to 107.6 degrees (42 Celsius), a record high for July and tying its record for any month.

: On July 2, the capital city soared to 107.6 degrees (42 Celsius), a record high for July and tying its record for any month. Several locations in southern Russia topped or matched their warmest June temperatures on record on the 28th.



A GFS model shows a large upper-level high-pressure zone, or heat dome, over Eurasia on Monday. (TropicalTidBits.com)

Middle East

As we reported, Quriyat, Oman, posted the world’s hottest low temperature ever recorded on June 28: 109 degrees (42.6 Celsius).

These various records add to a growing list of heat milestones set over the past 15 months that are part and parcel of a planet that is trending hotter as greenhouse gas concentrations increase because of human activity: