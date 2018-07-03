If you happen to come across a five-ton tractor in western South Dakota — battered and bruised, as if it just went through a tornado — perhaps let the authorities in on its location. It’s been missing since it was lofted into an epic storm by an EF-3 tornado last week, and its owners would surely appreciate its return, if only for scrap.

The behemoth piece of farm equipment has been MIA since an outbreak of severe weather in southeast Montana and western South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service, which surveyed the storm damage the following morning. What they saw indicated that this particular tornado had winds up to 136 mph, making it an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale. Fortunately, there were no homes in the path of the storm, but several farm structures were destroyed.

In its report, the Weather Service wrote that the “tornado produced considerable tree and structural damage, including debarking of some trees, collapse of exterior walls of a home, and complete destruction of some outbuildings.”

“The tornado also lofted and destroyed some farm machinery, including a 5-ton tractor that has yet to be found,” it added.



Damage from the June 28 storms in South Dakota. (National Weather Service)



Storms are kind of infamous for transporting belongings, large and small, across several (sometimes thousands) of miles.

A year after a devastating tornado outbreak in the Southeast in 2011, a prized possession was returned to a man who lost everything when an EF-4 tornado passed right over his family home.

“We lost basically everything other than ourselves,” Wesley Britt told the University of Alabama, including a football signed by his teammates when he played for the university. But while browsing through the university’s new football museum, he noticed the football in one of the displays that memorialized the tornado. It traveled 10 miles in the storm and landed in the driveway of a local news reporter.

In May, a New Jersey real estate sign washed up on a beach in France. “Diane Turton Realtors,” it read, along with the agency’s phone number. The last time it had been seen was just before Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012. Hannes Frank, the guy who found the sign, told the New York Times he “found it quaint.”

“Hi, Just wanted to let you know that I found part of one of your signposts washed up on the beach near Bordeaux France pictures available if wanted,” Frank wrote in an email to the real estate agent, according to the Times. “Not in best shape after that crossing.”