Nationals vs. Red Sox

6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nationals Park

Slight chance of an isolated storm, especially early; fireworks should be good to go after the game.

First pitch: 91-92; very humid, partly sunny

Ninth inning: 86; very muggy, partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 5 percent

