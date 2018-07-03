Nationals vs. Red Sox
6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nationals Park
Slight chance of an isolated storm, especially early; fireworks should be good to go after the game.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: 91-92; very humid, partly sunny
Ninth inning: 86; very muggy, partly cloudy
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 5 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.