It was another day of punishing heat and humidity. Although it ended up a little cooler than yesterday in many spots, it was actually a touch warmer in the city. With heat indexes topping out around 110 at times, there’s certainly been no reason to spend too much time outside. Our best opportunities for that come as the sun is down or low in the sky. Even then, it’s a rough go in places that have not seen any impact from rain-cooled air. We stay hot and sticky into Independence Day, but thankfully it will be slightly less unforgiving.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: A couple showers and storms continue to meander in parts of the area through about sunset. There’s no widespread or organized threat here, but any storm can be locally potent, with heavy rain and frequent lightning the main threats. Isolated wind damage is also an outside risk. Overnight, skies are partly to mostly clear. It’s still muggy and pretty unpleasant as lows range from the 70s to near 80. A touch or two of fog may form in favored spots.

Tomorrow (Independence Day): We’ve perhaps kicked heat and humidity back a notch, which is a good thing relatively speaking. Whether you notice the day is much better than recent ones is another story. It’s not an uncommon theme around here: partly sunny skies, an outside chance of a late-day storm, and high heat plus humidity. Afternoon highs should make the low to mid-90s or so. I think we try to stay dry through the whole day, but we need to watch some storms headed this way by evening from the north. At present, it seems they’ll fall apart on approach, although we certainly could see some cloudiness by fireworks time.



The Lincoln Memorial at dusk. (Brian Swogger via Flickr)

Too hot: After yesterday, you might have thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then today came along. Although the high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s were not records for the date, extreme heat indexes as high as around 110 were observed in many spots, including Washington. Today’s high heat launched the first widespread heat warning since August 2016. The heat index plot below, which shows the average hours per year under each temperature zone starting at 80, helps highlight that a day like this is about as hot as we typically get in a summer.



(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

