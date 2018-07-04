

A sultry start to Tuesday on the Tidal Basin. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

* Code orange air-quality alert *

5/10: It is a bit less hot. Plus some bonus points for the holiday. Happy Independence Day!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. PM storm? Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

Tonight: Chance of evening storms. Partly cloudy. Lows: 71-79.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After the past two days of heat indexes between 105 and 110, stuff closer to 100 might feel like a slight break today. Since way more people will be out in it, I’d guess we’ll see plenty of heat-related issues continuing nonetheless. These prolonged heat waves are tough to manage, so do keep the water handy and spend as little time in the direct sun as possible.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Wednesday): We’re stepping back down a bit from recent days’ heat. Just not super far. Clouds are not too numerous, although we may see them build during the heating of the day. Temperatures strive for highs around 90 to the low 90s most spots. A few folks may hit the mid-90s. Heat indexes approach 100 despite some modest cooling compared to recent days. There’s a slight chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon, with perhaps a bit greater likelihood in northwest parts of the area and north. Winds are out of the south around 5 to 10 mph, which keeps humidity levels high. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We’ll watch some showers and storms to the north trying to work this way during the evening. It continues to look like they will fall apart on approach, and any impacts are mainly cloud increases as we get through sunset. As of now, I’d expect fireworks celebrations to go off without major issues. Lows eventually reach the near 70 to mid-70s range most locations. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same is expected on Thursday. Temperatures are quite similar to today, and storm odds are low to nonexistent. We may see increased clouds as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Any storm risk is of the isolated late-day variety. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly cloudy and humidity remains stifling. It’s a fairly tranquil night otherwise. Lows are spread across the 70s. A chance of showers may increase around sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front works through the area on Friday. It looks like it wants to drop some rain as it does so. The rain could last a good chunk of the day. At this point, I am sure many will take a break from the heat, however we may get it! If it is a long-lasting rain, highs may get stuck in the 70s. For now, let’s call it near 80 in case it looks drier as we close. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking fairly pleasant from here. We may still be kicking the last clouds and showers from the front early Saturday. After that, skies trending mostly clear. It should stay that way into Sunday. Humidity levels are way down and highs may end up in the near 80 to mid-80s zone both days. This is actually perhaps a touch below normal! Fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium