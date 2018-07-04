Nationals vs. Red Sox
11:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 4, Nationals Park
Fairly classic Independence Day conditions for these parts. That means lots of heat and especially humidity. Keep the water on hand!
First pitch: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid-to-upper 80s.
9th inning: Partly to mostly sunny. Near 90.
Chance of rain: 5 percent
Chance of delay: 2 percent
Chance of postponement: 1 percent
