Nationals vs. Red Sox

11:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 4, Nationals Park

Fairly classic Independence Day conditions for these parts. That means lots of heat and especially humidity. Keep the water on hand!

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid-to-upper 80s.

9th inning: Partly to mostly sunny. Near 90.

Chance of rain: 5 percent

Chance of delay: 2 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.