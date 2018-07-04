

Patriotic crosswalk. (wolfkann via Flickr)

Keep an eye on the radar this afternoon if you are spending any time outdoors. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will probably develop, and with these kinds of “air mass” storms, model guidance will not be much help. The good news is the D.C. area should be rain-free by the time most fireworks shows start tonight. Happy Independence Day!

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Hot and humid conditions persist for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. As with Tuesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will probably develop by the mid to late afternoon. Areas to the north and west of the District with higher elevations stand the best chance of seeing some storm activity, but we cannot completely rule out the chance of some showers developing closer to the Beltway. Any storms that do develop will be slow-moving, with heavy downpours and possibly featuring some lightning and gusty winds.

As the sun retreats below the horizon, any storms will lose their main source of energy and begin to dissipate, leaving the region rain-free by fireworks time. Temperatures at the start of the fireworks on the Mall should be in the low to mid 80s. Warm and muggy overnight with lows in mid-70s and a light southeast wind at 5 mph. Areas of patchy fog will probably develop, especially east of D.C.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds will switch back around to the south on Thursday, which means we are in store for another warm and humid day. Temperatures may end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday (in the mid 90s), and dew points will once again be in the 70s. That combination will create heat index values close to advisory levels (100 to 105 degrees). Scattered thunderstorms will pop up again in the afternoon, with the best chance at storms existing west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Thursday night, with the chance of some scattered showers early. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s, with a light south wind.

Weather in Philadelphia in 1776: Not only did Thomas Jefferson write the Declaration of Independence, he also was kind enough to mark down weather observations in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776.

Did you know? Thomas Jefferson took weather observations while in Philadelphia in 1776? At 1 pm the temperature in Philadelphia was 76 degrees. #wxhistory https://t.co/ZNjFDqBHNf pic.twitter.com/BnmHML1kdO — Day In WX History (@weather_history) July 4, 2018

Considering how hot and humid it was during the entirety of the Second Continental Congress, 76 degrees does not seem that bad!

