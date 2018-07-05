

Kristi Agosto throws her son, Danny, 5, into the air as Katie Parker and her 1-year-old son, Jack, try to cool off at Beverly Triton Beach in Edgewater, Md., on July 3. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: The onslaught of hot doesn’t weaken a lot; keep seeking out that shady spot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Variably cloudy, muggy. Possible shower. Highs: 88-92

Tonight: Increasing clouds, isolated shower possible. Lows: 68-76

Tomorrow: Humid with showers and storms likely. Highs: 83-87

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We may have more shade-offering clouds today than Wednesday, especially in the morning, but the humidity is as bad if not worse. It’s again going to feel like close to 100 degrees this afternoon. And relief isn’t far away. A cold front pushes into the area Friday, setting off showers and storms. These rains mark the arrival of notably cooler temperatures and blessedly drier air that should hold through the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Considerable morning cloud cover may decrease some by midday. The increasing sunshine should allow temperatures to jump back up to the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. Factoring in the humidity, it’s yet another day in which it feels close to 100. A quick thundershower is possible, but most of us stay dry with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase through the night, but shower chances remain very low. Winds are very light from the south. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except downtown, which will see mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Friday): The chance of showers and storms increase throughout the day as humidity levels run high. Most areas are in the running for 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rain, but some heavier pockets are possible. Highs run closer to normal, rising into the mid-80s. However, if clouds and showers come in early enough, temperatures may not rise so high. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers taper off in the evening as winds shift to come from the north and begin to dry the area. Lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is a breath of fresh air with humidity dropping to comfortable levels and temperatures rising at a much slower pace. Skies are mostly sunny with light winds and highs mainly in the lower 80s. Overnight is clear and calm with lows in the mid-50s in the suburbs to the lower 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny skies and moderate humidity make for a fine Sunday. Highs are in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday remains sunny and humidity is still moderate, but temperatures begin to sneak back up. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s are seasonable. Confidence: Medium-High