Nationals vs. Marlins
7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 5, Nationals Park
The heat is slow to fade and we are not talking about the pitchers. Clouds will increase but shower chances will be very low.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Partly cloudy, humid, upper 80s.
9th inning: Mostly cloudy, slight risk of a shower, lower 80s.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 5 percent
Chance of postponement: 1 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.