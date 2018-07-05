Nationals vs. Marlins

7:05 p.m., Thursday, July 5, Nationals Park

The heat is slow to fade and we are not talking about the pitchers. Clouds will increase but shower chances will be very low.

First pitch: Partly cloudy, humid, upper 80s.

9th inning: Mostly cloudy, slight risk of a shower, lower 80s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 5 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

