Meteorologists often describe lightning as nature’s fireworks. On Wednesday evening, in many states across the Lower 48, the sky was aglow with natural and man-made fireworks, but in some cases, the combination placed spectators in great danger.

Chicago’s WGN reports that lightning strikes injured three people in two separate Fourth of July fireworks displays. A 20-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were critically injured about 55 miles southwest of the city in the town of Sheridan. In Chicago itself, a woman was “seriously injured” on Lake Shore Drive.

Video: View of the tree and area in Sheridan IL that the victims were standing yesterday evening that got struck by lightning. You can see clearly on the tree trunk the burned mark and less clearly in the grass of the direction the lightning traveled. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/BW4stTydip — Bob - NILStormChaser (@nilwxreports) July 5, 2018

Thunderstorms erupted in a large ring around an intense heat dome centered in the heartland. Hot and humid air fueled towering storms that became prolific lightning producers.



Lightning detected in 24 hours ending at 11:44 a.m. July 5. (LightningMaps.org)

A quick Twitter search revealed lightning appearing in fireworks shows in at least 10 states. (A collection of posts is attached below.)

Kevin Kloesel, director of Oklahoma’s Climatological Survey and an expert on lightning safety, said that in some cases the lightning was far enough in the distance not to pose a significant threat. If a storm is at least 15 to 18 miles away, that’s the industry-standard “safe distance,” he said. He also mentioned that some lightning-fireworks photos that appear on social media are fakes.

But overall, he said, it was “frustrating” that so many jurisdictions put on fireworks shows when storms were present. “I just don’t think these local jurisdictions have thought about ramifications if you have a lightning strike on your watch,” he said.

Beyond the physical dangers, Kloesel said, the cost of settling a lightning strike lawsuit can be in the neighborhood of $10 million.

While event organizers and spectators are most deterred by heavy rain, lightning can strike several miles away from rain, sometimes even farther, which can lead to a false sense of security.

Lightning detection and storm-tracking technology can help prevent lightning accidents, he said. “It’s time people take advantage of this information,” Kloesel said. “It’s frustrating that we have this expertise and that it’s not being used. There’s no longer any excuse for someone to be struck by lighting at a fireworks show.”

Colorado

Florida

Check this out! Jonathan Woodward captured these pics in Vero Beach last night. Fireworks AND lightning! Very cool #flwx @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/PYwMdzVu9z — Lauren Olesky (@LoleskyWX) July 5, 2018

In Florida, we debuted a new #FourthofJuly game called fireworks or thunder & lightning? 😳 @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/dfmqiA6hIY — Veronica Vela (@VeronicaVCBS12) July 5, 2018

Illinois

Train + fireworks + lightning!! Happy 4th of July from Chicago. ✌🏼🇺🇸 #Pilsen pic.twitter.com/xbWiUtGzxg — Amy Ulivieri Ⓥ (@amyULo) July 5, 2018

Mississippi

New Jersey

My daughter, Morgan, caught this amazing video! As usual , amazing job Barrington!! Posted by Diana Karley on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Pennsylvania

Lightning timed perfectly with my fireworks. Shoutout to Mother Nature ! pic.twitter.com/B64ktciig1 — kristen (@ItsMeKristennn) July 5, 2018

MOTHER NATURE STEALS THE SHOW: A fireworks display in Norwood, Pennsylvania was overtaken by Mother Nature as a massive bolt of lightning shocked onlookers. pic.twitter.com/CpfZJGDE3f — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) July 4, 2018

South Carolina

Nature’s fireworks stealing the show! Happy 4th of July! @NWSColumbia pic.twitter.com/dK1IZ6s5fL — John Quagliariello (@JQuagliariello) July 5, 2018

South Dakota

Lightning with a small town's fireworks show in South Dakota tonight. pic.twitter.com/nXxAOMv8AI — 🌩️ Chad Cowan (@stormtimelapse) July 4, 2018

Tennessee

Texas

Hey @HerzogWeather @LeagueCityTX got their Fireworks show started early & finished just as the storm hit! Great call LC it was fantastic even if I got drenched walking to my car!! pic.twitter.com/18UAa4fgoM — Susan Hulsey (@Suzs_World) July 4, 2018