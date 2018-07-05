

The D.C. fireworks show photographed from the Marine Corps War Memorial on the Fourth of July. (Kevin Ambrose)

A slow-moving line of thunderstorms that stretched from western Virginia to central Pennsylvania threatened to dampen the D.C. fireworks show Wednesday night, but the storms dissipated as they moved east of the mountains, and at showtime, clear skies and a light breeze provided ideal weather for viewing fireworks.

Ten years ago, I photographed the fireworks at the Marine Corps War Memorial with Capital Weather Gang’s Ian Livingston. I’ve wanted to return for several years to photograph from the same location and finally got the chance Wednesday.

When I arrived at the memorial, located in Arlington, Va., I noticed the trees had filled in and grown over the past decade on the hillside just west of the memorial and that an open view of the D.C. skyline was constrained to a few large openings in the foliage. I was able to find a good tripod location between numerous overhanging branches, however, and the view was near-perfect for watching the show.

During the fireworks show, an easterly breeze pushed smoke toward my location, which partially blocked the view of the fireworks for the last half of the show. The photos I have included in this post were from the first half.

Smoke with fireworks flares seems particularly fitting for a war memorial, however, and I really like the second photo in this post. The flag is dancing in the breeze as smoke begins to fill the sky.

About a month ago, I booked a hotel room a few blocks from the Marine Corps memorial for the Fourth of July. So after the fireworks show, as a huge crowd pushed toward the Rosslyn Metro station, I had a short walk to my air-conditioned hotel room. That’s how I make my D.C. fireworks photo shoots just a little more enjoyable.



I arrive at least three hours before the fireworks show to choose a good location. The wait can get boring, but I usually have good conversations with the other photographers. It’s always an enjoyable occasion. (Kevin Ambrose)

Reader photos

Below, find some impressive views of the fireworks shared with us by Capital Weather Gang readers on social media.

A @CapitolPolice Officer watches the Independence Day Fireworks from the terrance of the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/GnwB3R6x9S — Aaron Hedquist (@AaronHedquist) July 5, 2018