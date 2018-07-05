Heat indexes rose to “only” about 100 today, which was actually some relief compared with recent days. By Day 7 of a heat wave, it starts to become about silver linings. The good news is a cold front is on the way. It will take a while to send us much better air, but it is coming! First, some rain.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: We need to keep our eyes on a line of showers and storms to the west that is slowly working this way. I think, much like last night, those showers will tend to fall apart as the sun goes down, so I wouldn’t necessarily expect much here from them. Some brief rain and some rumbles are possible, though, especially over western parts of the area. Otherwise, a couple of showers roam through overnight as a cold front approaches. Lows are mostly in the mid- to upper 70s. Perhaps a bit cooler where it rains consistently.

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are probably in the process of becoming more numerous during the morning. The surface front probably passes during the morning or at midday, but it will take a while to see much relief from the humidity. We should continue to see off-and-on rain showers and perhaps some thunderstorms throughout the day. Nothing super-heavy maybe, but enough to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures reach the mid-80s or so for highs.



Princess Richardson, 4, left, cools off under a mister along with her brother, Justin Richardson, 10, and their cousin, L.J. Richardson, 10, while visiting the Smithsonian National Zoological Park on July 2, 2018. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Beautiful weekend: The weekend is looking mighty fine. We’re due after this stretch. Here’s how the NAM model sees things.

Saturday at 2 p.m. …

Sunday at 2 p.m. …

For now, it looks like tons of sun and pleasant temperatures, plus decent humidity levels. This is subject to some slight change, and the NAM may be on the low side for temperatures. Still, 80s at least. Maybe some 70s on Saturday!

