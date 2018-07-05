

Tropical Depression Two, in the lower right of this GOES-16 satellite image, is moving west toward the Caribbean. (NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB)

The second tropical storm of the hurricane season formed in the southern North Atlantic on Thursday. It is tiny, and it is weak, and forecasters predict it will not grow to its full potential. In fact, this system will probably lose its designation in about three days — before it even reaches the Lesser Antilles islands.

Still, the little swirl gained enough wind speed on Thursday to acquire the name Beryl. Even though it is expected to weaken before reaching the Leeward Islands, they will not be entirely out of the woods early next week.

On Thursday afternoon, Tropical Storm Beryl was 1,330 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles moving west at 16 mph. The system has a few days to strengthen, but environmental conditions are quite hostile. Dry air and fast upper-level winds should cause this storm to dissipate by early next week.

Even so, the islands in the Caribbean that were left battered and bruised after 2017 hurricanes will face stormy conditions on Sunday and Monday. “Locally heavy rains and gusty winds” are likely on the Leeward Islands on Sunday and Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.



Forecast for Tropical Depression Two. (National Hurricane Center)

Several outlets decreased their hurricane-season outlooks this month, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University.

“Temperatures at the surface of the tropical Atlantic Ocean have become remarkably colder than normal,” wrote Phil Klotzbach, a Capital Weather Gang contributor and the lead author of the Colorado State outlooks. “The cold water could have profound impacts on this year’s hurricane season, since warm water is the fuel source for tropical storms.”

On May 31, Klotzbach was predicting a total of 14 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes — category 3 or stronger. This forecast is very close to what we consider an average season — 12 named storms, 6.5 hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Only 45 named tropical storms have formed in the first half of July from 1851-2017, for an average rate of one every 3.7 years. The most recent early July storm was Claudette on July 13, 2015. However, several “heavy hitters” are in that list as well, such as Dennis and Emily in 2005.

Interestingly, Tropical Depression Four developed in nearly the same place as Beryl exactly one year ago.